Former VP Pence to visit Iowa this week

(ABC 6 News) – Former Vice President Mike Pence will visit Iowa this week and is scheduled to make three stops.

On Tuesday evening, VP Pence will attend a meet & greet in Des Moines hosted by Polk County Republicans.

VP Pence will then participate in a fireside chat at Des Moines Christian School on Wednesday afternoon, and then travel to Ottumwa and attend the Pints and Politics Social Kickoff hosted by Wapello County Republicans.

No other details were given about his visit.

Pence has already made multiple trips to Iowa this year ahead of an anticipated 2024 presidential campaign announcement.

Just last week, Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa) announced that VP Pence will be one of the special guests at her annual “Roast and Ride” event on Saturday, June 3.

