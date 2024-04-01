Former SE MN teacher sentenced to 12 years in prison after criminal sexual conduct plea

(ABC 6 News) – A former Pine Island and Byron teacher was sentenced to 12 years at the MN Correctional Facility in Shakopee Monday, April 1.

Lindsey Rose Schneeberger, 25, pleaded guilty to 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a Pine Island Schools student she instructed.

The child was under age 14 when Schneeberger initiated a sexual relationship, according to court documents.

Schneeberger, who was charged while living in Rochester, now resides in Edgar, Wisconsin.

Schneeberger pleaded guilty to one of three charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct, in exchange for a cap of 144 months’ sentence, the dismissal of two other charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with the child, and the freedom to argue for a downward departure–or comparatively light sentence.

Schneeberger’s attorney filed a motion asking for a probation sentence, with no additional prison time, based on the defendant’s alleged remorse and progress in counseling.

However, the juvenile victim read a statement asking the court to give Schneeberger a “proper sentence.”

“I go to school and deal with people looking at me,” the victim read. “”My mental health has gotten worse.”

Schneeberger’s sentencing was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Monday, April 1. However, Judge Kevin Chase stepped back to consider the argument, and made his decision around 5 p.m.

The victim’s mother, who contacted police after seeing texts from Schneeberger on the child’s phone, said she has “tremendous guilt and anger” stemming from the incident.

” I trust that you will hear my daughter’s voice in this matter,” the mother said to Judge Chase

Assistant county attorney Ariana Whitney added Schneeberger had a position of authority over the child, and said a parent should never have to question their child’s safety with a teacher or coach.

Schneeberger received credit for three days spent in the Olmsted County ADC. She was also sentenced to 10 years’ probation after her release from prison.