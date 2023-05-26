Former Pine Island teacher arrested on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct with 13-year-old

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested a Pine Island gym teacher Thursday, on suspicion of criminal sexual conduct with a now-14-year-old student, Capt. Casey Moilanen said.

Lindsey Schneeberger, 24, is listed as a physical education teacher at Pine Island ISD.

According to court documents filed Friday, Schneeberger faces three charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 14–position of authority, as the alleged victim was 13 when the Pine Island teacher allegedly initiated sexual contact.

Police claim the student’s mother found text messages which suggested an inappropriate relationship.

Rochester police investigated and arrested Schneeberger because, according to Moilanen, the alleged incidents took place at Schneeberger’s home in Rochester.

According to court records filed Friday, Schneeberger resigned from teaching in March of 2023.

According to Pine Island school board records, Schneeberger filed her resignation on March 16. It was approved March 28.

Pine Island Public Schools superintendent Tammy Champa provided the following statement:

The Pine Island School District is aware of the pending criminal charges regarding Lindsay Schneeberger, a former employee of the School District. The School District takes the safety and security of our students very seriously and has been cooperating and will continue to cooperate fully with law enforcement in its investigation.

As mentioned, Ms. Schneeberger is no longer an employee of the School District. She ended her employment on March 16, 2023, prior to the filing of the pending criminal charges against her.

This is the extent of the information the School District can provide about this matter as any further data is classified as private or confidential pursuant to state and/or federal law.

Schneeberger currently works Byron Public Schools, according to a statement from superintendent Mike Neubeck to Byron parents:

Today, for the first time, Byron Public Schools learned of the pending criminal charges against Lindsey Schneeberger while she was employed in a different school district. There have been no allegations involving students at Byron Public Schools. Ms. Schneeberger is not scheduled to work and will not have access to any students. Further information regarding her employment is private personnel data at this point in time. There is nothing more important than the safety, security and well-being of our students and, while privacy laws do not allow us to discuss all of the actions that have been taken, please understand that the District immediately responded to the information received today. If you have any information related to this matter, you are urged to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Department.

Schneeberger lists herself as a Project Kids program assistant on LinkedIn.

Schneeberger is currently held on $75,000 bail at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.