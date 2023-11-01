Former Rochester doctor’s bail to remain at $2 million; bank accounts frozen by state order

(ABC 6 News) – The bail for Conner Bowman, the former Mayo Clinic resident accused of poisoning his wife in August, remained at $2 million with conditions, or $5 million without conditions after Bowman’s initial appearance Wednesday, Nov. 1.

Bowman was arrested on a charge of 2nd-degree murder–with intent, not premeditated on Friday, Oct. 20, after a two-month investigation into Betty Bowman’s death.

Connor Bowman is accused of poisoning Betty Bowman with colchicine, a medication used to treat gout.

He has remained in Olmsted County custody since his arrest.

On Wednesday, Bowman’s defense attorney Michael Shatz argued that a $2 million bail was so far out of the suspect’s means that it violated his constitutional rights against excessive bail.

According to Schatz, Bowman is no longer employed at Mayo Clinic or the University of Kansas as a Poison Specialist, following his arraignment Oct. 23.

The State of Minnesota filed to freeze Bowman’s bank accounts and assets Oct. 31, according to court documents.

Connor Bowman is also unable to help his defense access exculpatory information, his attorneys argued, as calls from the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center are monitored and recorded, which means any passwords or account information he shared would be accessible by the prosecution as well.

Schatz argued that Bowman’s bail should be lowered to $300,000.

The state argued that while Bowman’s bank accounts had been frozen, he was working to liquidate unspecified other assets, and had the potential to flee using those.

Additionally, the Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has received multiple calls from people concerned that Bowman would flee if released from jail, prosecuting attorney Ariana Whitney said.

There was no mention of Connor Bowman’s family as a resource to help him post bail.

Judge Kathy M. Wallace ruled that although Bowman’s financial situation had changed, the severity of the charges and his lack of Rochester-area family or job ties still constituted a flight risk.

The family of Betty Bowman has raised more than $11,000 to help cover travel and court costs via GoFundMe. The GoFundMe is available here: Fundraiser for Matthew Stockemer by Sarah Leeser : Remembering Dr. Betty Bowman (gofundme.com)

Connor Bowman is scheduled to appear in court for an evidentiary hearing at 10 a.m. January 16, 2024.