Former Rochester diving coach begins jail time ahead of sentencing

(ABC 6 News) – Brett James Maronde, the former RPS diving coach who pleaded guilty to possession of child porn \in November, began his presumptive 60-day sentence on Dec. 1 — about two months before his sentencing Jan. 31, 2024.

Maronde, 50, pleaded guilty to one charge of possession of child pornography–minor under age 14 and one amended charge of possession of child pornography in Olmsted County Court Thursday, Nov. 16.

In exchange, Maronde’s plea agreement specified that he would spend 60 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, on work release if eligible.

Maronde received permission to complete the sentence ahead of time, with time spent in the ADC counting toward his presumptive sentence, according to documents filed Nov. 27.