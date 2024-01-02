Former Hayfield principal accused of sexually assaulting children pleads guilty

(ABC 6 News) – A former Hayfield High School principal accused of sexually assaulting three children between 1998 and 2003 pleaded guilty to three of five charges in Wabasha County Court Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Grant Thomas Klennert, 38, pleaded guilty to two charges of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct — one involving a child under age 16 over a significant period of time, and one involving another victim under age 13.

He also pleaded guilty to a charge of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with the child under age 16.

According to the Tuesday court hearing, one additional charge each of 1st- and 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct will be dismissed at sentencing, scheduled for 3:15 p.m. Feb. 20 in Wabasha County Court.

Klennert was accused of multiple crimes against children in October of 2022, and a warrant was issued for his arrest in December after law enforcement failed to make contact with the then-principal of Hayfield High School for months.

Klennert resigned from his role at Hayfield High School in late December 2022.

According to Klennert’s Tuesday hearing, in exchange for the guilty plea, Klennert has requested 19 years of probation, and agreed to pay $1,500 annually to sexual assault charities during the probation period.

He also agreed to no contact with two of the three victims referenced in his charging documents.

According to Klennert’s plea agreement, he would be eligible for supervised visits with his immediate family. He also agreed to complete therapy.