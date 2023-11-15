Former cleaner accused of stealing checks from clients; items from Olmsted businesses

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester woman appeared on multiple fraud and theft charges in Olmsted County Court Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Amy Nichole Ziemer, 46, is accused of using her job as a Rochester-area to steal and cash checks from elderly clients in 2022.

According to court documents, Ziemer, who used the surname Packman until this fall, had been working for a NW Rochester cleaning service for a little over a week when her director called police to report a series of thefts.

Court documents allege that a client told the company that money had been taken from his bank account, and after the business alerted other elderly clients, three other seniors came forward with similar complaints.

According to court documents, the first client told law enforcement that he had met with Ziemer in mid-September of 2022, and they had gone over his bills and checkbook so she could help him with mail, bills, and grocery shopping.

The man remembered leaving Ziemer alone with his checkbook briefly on that meeting.

On Sept. 23, the man said he learned that one of his checks had been cashed for $100, and after calling the bank, a teller confirmed that the signature did not appear to be his.

A second client told law enforcement that she was missing checks, but none of them had been cashed in late September, according to court documents.

The third client said after hearing from the business employing Ziemer at the time, she called her bank and learned that two checks had been cashed on Sept. 20 and 23, in the amounts of $200 and $220, court documents allege.

The woman told law enforcement that the checks had been taken from the center of her checkbook, and carbon copies were missing as well.

The fourth client allegedly told law enforcement that on Sept. 22, Ziemer had arrived to clean his home, and he recalled leaving his checkbook on a table while he went to the bathroom, according to court documents.

The next day, the man went to his bank and was told his balance was $42, which he knew was incorrect.

After checking his book, the man saw that a missing check was cashed for $100, according to court documents.

Court records claim the man’s bank teller confirmed that it was made out to Amy Ziemer, and the signature on the check did not match the other checks.

According to court documents, Ziemer allegedly told a Rochester police investigator that she had taken the checks because she was going through a divorce and needed the money.

Ziemer is also accused of stealing high-value sunglasses from Rochester and Byron businesses over the summer.

According to court documents, on July 27, a deputy with the OCSO reported to a business theft call, wherein a store owner told him a woman had stolen three pairs of RayBans brand sunglasses worth around $580 on the 21st.

According to court documents, the deputy compared footage of the woman seen reaching into the normally locked case with booking photos, and identified Ziemer as the suspect.

According to another criminal complaint, on the same day, Rochester police investigated the theft of four American Optical brand sunglasses, the value of which totaled $1,460.

According to court documents, police watched surveillance from July 24, which allegedly showed Ziemer walking around the South Rochester store and placing the sunglasses in her purse.

Ziemer previously pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor theft, and placed on two years’ probation and ordered to pay $626.55 to Fleet Farm after a January 2023 incident in which she allegedly hid several tools under a jacket and bag of dog food before exiting without paying.

She was also cited for misdemeanor theft by shoplifting at Burgraff’s Ace Hardware in March of this year.

Ziemer’s next Olmsted County court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 16, 2024.