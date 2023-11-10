Floyd County Medical Center holds open house

Promoting rural healthcare and celebrating hospital improvements.

(ABC 6 News) – Floyd County Medical Center held an open house Thursday at their Charles City hospital.

The event promoted access to healthcare in rural areas and celebrated improvements to the radiology department, including new equipment and renovations to the CT and MRI rooms.

The community was invited to tour the facility and ask questions about how the equipment works.

“As a rural health critical access hospital, is to provide services to the community that we serve and those are what services they need, so we really listen to our community,” said Dawnett Willis, CEO of FCMC.

It’s one step toward making sure all Iowans have access to healthcare, no matter how far they live from a major city.