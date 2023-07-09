First Farmer’s Market in Dexter

(ABC 6 News) – The ongoing drought didn’t stop farmers from gathering in Dexter for today’s farmer’s market.

Everyone was welcome to stop by Patriot Travel Plaza to check out the various items for sale.

This included homemade sourdough bread, baked sweets, and crafts.

The recent drought had an effect on today’s market as there weren’t as many produce as usual.

“Normally by this time of the year I would have a table of vegetables and right now I have Kohlrabi, usually we have cucumbers and other things beans maybe by now but it’s been bad,” farmer Christine Hayek said.

This won’t be the only Dexter Farmer’s Market.

They plan to host this every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Patriot Travel Plaza.