Fire causes extensive damage to Winona industrial building Friday night

(ABC 6 News) – A Friday night fire caused extensive damage to an industrial building in Winona.

According to the Winona Fire Dept.’s Facebook page, off-duty firefighters as well as first responders from Goodview Fire and Rescue were dispatched to the report of a fire in an industrial building on Recycling Lane around 7:30 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters worked to put the fire out for about two hours.

The fire is reported to have caused extensive damage to the building, however the flames did not damage any neighboring buildings.

There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.