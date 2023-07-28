Fiddlehead Coffee Co. to close Rochester, other locations

(ABC 6 News) – Fiddlehead Coffee Company announced on Thursday that it will be closing its Rochester and other locations as soon as this weekend.

According to a Facebook post, the company plans to close after six years due to owner Patrick Phelan’s medical battles, and other struggles, financial and more.

The social media post said, “We want to thank all our Fiddlehead family over the years…. our employees, our customers, our subscribers, our investors, and the many other local businesses we’ve gotten to work with – even our landlords have been amazing! We take so much love with us as we embark on what’s next and could not be more grateful and humbled by all your support over the years.”

The coffee company plans on having going away parties. They are listed below: