Everything you need to know for Monday, April 29

ABC 6 NEWS — A complete list of everything you need to know as you head out the door on Monday, April 29.

CONSTRUCTION BEGINS

Two major construction projects are beginning in our area. The first on CSAH Three outside Byron is expected to last through May 31. The second, on Highway 56 in LeRoy, will continue through the fall.

WORKER MEMORIAL DAY

MnDOT will be hosting their fourth annual Worker Memorial Day in Rochester, honoring transportation workers who died on the job.

MILLER ANNOUNCES HIS CANDIDACY

Rochester Parks Foundation member Nick Miller has announced his candidacy for Rochester’s Ward Two city council seat.

FEEDING OUR FUTURE TRIAL CONTINUES

Opening statements are expected to begin today in the Feeding Our Future trial, following a jury selection process that lasted a week.

WHITE HOUSE PUSHES FOR CEASEFIRE

According to ABC News, the White House says that Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke over the weekend, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken pushes for a ceasefire from Israel.