Nick Miller announces Ward Two candidacy

ABC 6 NEWS — The race for the soon-to-be vacant Ward Two council seat in Rochester has begun, as Rochester Parks Foundation member Nick Miller has announced his candidacy.

Miller, originally from Louisiana, says that he has been a vocal proponent of public spaces, and that as a councilmember he would be dedicated to, “a future where everyone finds belonging and connection.”

In a press release sent to ABC 6 News, Miller outlined some of the issues he would look to address.

“Since moving to Rochester with my wife and young daughter, I have focused on connecting with diverse groups of people. These conversations have uncovered three priorities for our community: safe and vibrant public space that connects people, transparent leadership that engages people, and fiscally-responsible growth that centers people. … As a growing city, we must provide diverse options in housing, transportation, and culturally relevant spaces. This is the path to a community that welcomes new neighbors, benefits from rapid changes, and is able to balance a respect for the history of Rochester while making space to write the next chapter for our children and new residents.” Press release from Nick Miller

The seat is being vacated by Councilor Mark Bransford, who opted to not seek a second term, saying, “I’m gratified to have played a role in Rochester becoming a premiere sports destination via the regional sports complex, which will spur growth and sorely needed economic diversity. … I’m equally proud of championing historic preservation – particularly the downtown district, Soldiers Field, and Silver Lake Park.”