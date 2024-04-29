MNDOT holds Worker Memorial Day event

ABC 6 NEWS — The Minnesota Department of Transportation will honor fallen workers at their fourth annual Worker Memorial Day event on Monday, April 29.

MnDOT’s commissioner will be joined by the state patrol, union leaders and elected officials at the MnDOT Rochester Maintenance Facility on Monday, to honor transportation workers who have died on the job in the past year.

This is the fourth year that the organization has held this event, and in a press release sent to ABC 6 NEWS, MnDOT says that, “as construction season begins, it’s an important reminder about safety in the work zone.”

That event will take place at 9 A.M.