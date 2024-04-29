Construction to begin on CSAH Three

ABC 6 NEWS — The Olmsted County Public Works department is advising motorists to “expect delays and seek alternative routes,” as construction is set to begin on County State Aid Highway (CSAH) Three.

The stretch of road runs between 10th Street Southwest and 20th Street Southwest, and is just a few miles southeast of Byron, Minn. Crews will be replacing a culvert on the road and CSAH Three will be closed through the duration of the project.

This project is scheduled to wrap up by May 31, 2023.