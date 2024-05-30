(Freeborn County Historical Museum) – Come celebrate the life and legacy of Albert Lea native Eddie Cochran, June 5-8, at this year’s annual Eddie Cochran Car Show and Music Festival. Including: face painting, balloon animals, and food from local food trucks, the car show and cruises with over 200 cars, and LIVE music, there is something for everyone!



Wednesday: Ron & Steve Unplugged at 112 on Broadway will begin at 7:00.



Thursday: Eclipse will be performing at 5:30 at Fountain Lake Park



Friday: Watch the car cruise starting at 3:00 pm on Broadway (full map will be posted on FCHM

social media.) At 7:30 j. bell & the Lazy Susan Band will perform at 112 on Broadway.

Singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Justin Bell fronts this rotating cast of players known as

the Lazy Susan Band. Preferring to refer to themselves as simply straight-up rock & roll, their

style drifts into Americana and roots rock often. At any given performance, the band could

consist of 2-8 players. The LSB has released 4 albums to date: 2001’s “you…up in lights”; the Live

Acoustic 2004 release “Live at Doc’s Landing”; and 2006’s “Something Else Entirely” and 2013’s

“$80 Whiskey”. All of which are available on iTunes.



Saturday: View the cars in the car show and vote for your favorites, all for free! Registration to

enter your car in the show is $10 and will be collected at the entrance on Main and Broadway

from 8-11:30 am. Enjoy 4 street musicians who will provide a variety of music throughout the

car show. A car cruise around Fountain Lake departs from Broadway immediately following the

awards, which will begin at approximately 2:30. Fun for the whole family! A real life Tow Mater

and Lightning McQueen will be at the show, and balloon animals and face painting will be at the

registration tent. Closing out the weekend is Boogie Wonderland who will perform at the 112 on

Broadway beginning at 7:30pm The Freeborn County Historic Museum will also be having a

yard sale from 11:00am-2:00pm.



All events are free to the public and will be on North Broadway in Albert Lea.