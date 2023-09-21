Driver uninjured after crashing into Fountain Lake

(ABC 6 News) – An 85-year-old driver was uninjured after crashing his pickup truck into Fountain Lake Wednesday.

The Albert Lea Police Department was dispatched at 9:49 a.m. to a traffic crash on Harriet Lane. Upon arrival, officers found a pickup truck submerged roughly 30 feet from shore. Two people in a boat successfully approached the truck, and were able to pull the driver to safety.

The driver has been identified as Dwight Martin Weise of Blue Earth, MN. He was checked by paramedics at the scene and was found to be uninjured.

A preliminary investigation appears to show that Weise may have struck a retaining wall of a private home before entering the lake.

First responders remained at the scene until the truck was pulled back to shore. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.