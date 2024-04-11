Dogs recovered from Anderson Farm on road to recovery

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – The 15 German Shepherds that were seized from a dog-breeding operation in Leroy are on the road to recovery — but still have a long way to go.

In late February, the Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office seized the dogs from a farm owned by Donald Anderson and Elham Alayyoub, after receiving reports that the dogs may be malnourished and living in concerning conditions.

On Tuesday, April 9, Judge Jeremy Clinefelter ruled that FCSO was justified in seizing the dogs and that the German Shepherds would not be returning to the property.

The dogs are being held at the Golden Valley Animal Humane Society while the investigation continues.

AHS in Golden Valley is the only organization in the state that cares for animals after they have been seized by law enforcement.

— RELATED: First hearing: Veterinarians, Fillmore County sergeant and Anderson Farm associates present case for, against German Shepherd seizure —

Dr. Graham Brayshaw said the animals still have awhile before they are ready to go, but their road to recovery is going well.

“They came to us really skinny. They definitely needed a lot of care with it, and not all of them were cleared medically, by any means,” Brayshaw said. “There’s few we’re still doing some work with it, but they’re hanging in there, they definitely are in better shape than coming in.”

This comes at a time where AHS is seeing an overwhelming amount of animals to care for from humane investigations — nearly doubling from last year.

The Anderson Farm owners are facing nine criminal charges related to the seizure of their dogs and are scheduled to appear in court on May 16.