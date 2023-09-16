Dodge County deputy retiring after 19 years of service

(ABC 6 News) – A Dodge County deputy is retiring after 19 years of service, according to social media.

Deputy Michele Clements first served on the Dodge County Sheriff’s Posse from 2004 to 2007.

After that, Deputy Clements served as an officer in Goodhue Minn., from 2007 to 2014, then with the Kasson Police Dept. in 2015.

Deputy Clements has been serving with the Dodge County Sheriff’s Dept. since 2015 working court security, according to a social media post from DCSO.

Deputy Clements will be retiring and starting a new chapter working for Mayo Clinic.

According to social media, Clements and her husband will continue to run their business, DC Customs, in Mantorville.