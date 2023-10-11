Gazebo dedication to Mayo Clinic’s longest-serving member

(ABC 6 News) – Sister Lauren Weinandt served at Mayo Clinic for 67 years, the longest staff member on record, but she passed away peacefully on July 31, 2023, two days before turning 102.

Today, Mayo Clinic will celebrate the life of Sister Lauren by unveiling a gazebo in her honor at 2:30 p.m.

For more than a century, a gazebo on the Saint Marys Campus in Rochester offered respite for staff and its patients before being removed in 2019 for a hospital expansion.

However, in November 2022, and in honor of Sister Lauren’s 100 birthday, construction began on this new gazebo. Originally dedicated to the staff of Mayo Clinic, it will not honor her and Mayo Clinic staff.

