Court eyeing fall 2024 trial date for Kingsbury murder case

(ABC 6 News) – Adam Fravel will likely stand trial for the murder of Madeline Kingsbury in September or October of 2024, according to a hearing Thursday.

Fravel faces two charges of 1st-degree murder and two charges of 2nd-degree murder in the death of the Winona mother.

On Dec. 14, Fravel appeared in Winona County Court to a default omnibus hearing, in which judge Nancy L. Buytendorp set an end-of-filing date and discussed the prospective trial timeline.

Fravel’s defense and the prosecution are to have any pretrial motions filed by Jan. 19, 2024.

Winona County Court schedules will allow for a fall trial date, according to Buytendorp and the attorneys representing Fravel and the State of Minnesota.

Fravel’s next omnibus hearing, in which the court will discuss evidence and the witnesses to be called during trial, has yet to be scheduled.

However, Buytendorp said court schedulers should look at March 19-20 and April 30 for Fravel’s next appearance.