Constant rain causes build up of flooding

(ABC 6 News) – With all the rain southeast Minnesota and northern Iowa has seen recently, many areas are flooding.

The entire area is in a flood watch through Saturday, as still more rain is expected.

“These storms are big, but they’re shifting north and south you know, and it’s hard to predict exactly where they’re going,” said Brett Knapp, Rochester Emergency Management Interim Director.

The Emergency Operation Center in Rochester will be working through the weekend to monitor the weather and coordinate efforts with other city agencies in case of any fallen trees, power outages or roads that need to be blocked off from flooding.

“The storm sewer systems and that kind of thing are designed to handle certain amounts of rain over given period and the potential for them to back up and flood is being potentially reached here,” said Knapp.

Rochester officials say any flooding in the city this weekend will most likely be on city streets that can’t handle that much water draining through the storm drain.

At Oxbow Park in Byron, the campground is closed for the weekend, due to all the flooding.

In Dodge County, several roads were closed due to standing water, and officials from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office say they expect to see more road closures as rain continues through the weekend.

Heavy water out on the campsites are flowing into and completely submerging the picnic area, forcing the road to be blocked off.

Over in Austin, Turtle Creek has risen far above its usual levels, reaching over eight feet by 8:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

The city of Austin is giving away free sandbags at the street department warehouse, which can be used to divert water away from your property.

The effects of all the recent rain are also building up in Hayfield, where the road is closed off by the community school.

Despite one driver pushing through that floodwater on Friday, the Minnesota Department of Transportation says to never drive around barricades or into floodwaters.

Most flooding deaths occur in vehicles, so always use caution if you find yourself out on the road.

“If you do have to be out on the roads just visually take a look and see whether you think it’s safe to drive in terms of just visibility being on the roads and then if you should come across any of that water then definitely turn around and go back,” said Knapp.