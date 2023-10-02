Chatfield woman killed in skid loader collision; celebration of life to be held Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – A Chatfield woman was killed in a crash with a skid loader Monday, Sept. 25.

According to Chatfield police chief Shane Fox, 82-year-old Sandra “Sandy” Hulbert was riding her power chair on 5th Street SW when a skid loader from a landscaping company backed into her, killing her.

Chatfield police and first responders arrived around 1 p.m. and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Fox said.

No charges were filed.

According to Hulbert’s obituary with Riley Funeral Homes, family and friends are invited to a Celebration of Life at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5 at Calvery Baptist Church in Chatfield.

Visitation will be held from 5-6:30 p.m. ahead of the ceremony.