Century High School cancels football game after tragic death of a student

(ABC 6 News) – The Century High School football game scheduled for this Friday against Northfield has been canceled.

This is due to the death of student and football player Davin Tukua, who died Saturday afternoon in a car accident. Canceling the game will allow players, friends, and family to attend the visitation and funeral this weekend.

Mark Kuisle, the Activities Coordinator for Century High School, was involved in the decision to cancel the game.

“As we were talking with the coaching staff and the athletes, it was just too much in too short of a period of time,” said Kuisle.

The game will not be rescheduled since the end of the high school football season is quickly approaching.

Davin will be remembered as not just a great student, but what Kuisle described as an ambassador and someone who did anything for his team to win.

“A great teammate, a great role model for us, exactly what we would say should be an ambassador of our school community,” said Kuisle. “He was a student that just… Loved to participate.”

Kuisle thanks Northfield High School for their cooperation during a difficult time.

Century High School has their final game of the season next week. They will play at home against Winona. That game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 18th at 7:00 PM.