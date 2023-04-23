Celebrating Earth Day at the 2023 EarthFest EXPO

EarthFest puts on a lot of events throughout April to raise awareness about environmental sustainability.

At today’s expo, EarthFest welcomed everyone to stop by to interact with the vendors and learn more.

“Meet local vendors, have the opportunity to talk to somebody about the kind of changes they want to make in their house whether that be becoming more energy efficient or solar panel something like that,” EarthFest steering committee member Sadie Newman said.

There was something for everyone at the expo, whether you participated in the past, or if this is your first year.

Like Andi Sutton from the University of Minnesota Extension.

She’s the director of the southeast regional sustainable development partnership and was glad for the opportunity to attend this networking event and have the public engaged.

“Hopefully those who are getting engaged today are continuing to be engaged tomorrow and the next day and the next day.”

People were also able to look inside electric cars as part of many activities to do at EarthFest.

In its 9th year, the event is still going strong and they’re excited to do more in the future.