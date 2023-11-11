Carbon Monoxide leak reported at Kahler Grand Hotel in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) – A carbon monoxide leak has been detected at the Kahler Grand Hotel in Rochester Saturday afternoon.

According to the Rochester Fire Dept., around 2:30 p.m. a call came in reporting that there was a gas leak in the building.

RFD officials say after investigation, a carbon monoxide leak was confirmed, and the fourth floor of the hotel was evacuated.

RFD officials at the scene say first responders checked more than 600 rooms and no one was transported to the hospital.

A press release is expected to be released later this evening.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information once it is available to us.