Body found in Mississippi River identified as missing Minneapolis man

(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) named the man whose body was found floating in the Mississippi River on Sunday.

Isaac Paul Russell-Hart, 42, of Minneapolis, had been reported missing since March 13.

The GCSO said a report was received around 4:44 p.m. Sunday from a kayaker that discovered a male body in the river near Diamond Bluff, Wisconsin which is northwest of Red Wing.

The body was located floating in what would typically be an inland area, but was currently flooded due to the river’s high water levels, said the GCSO.

Investigators say they do not know how long the body was in the water other than it was for an “undetermined amount of time.”

The Minneapolis Police Department said that foul play is not suspected.