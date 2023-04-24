Kayaker discovers male body in Mississippi River north of Red Wing

(ABC 6 News) – The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said it received a report on Sunday of a body in the Mississippi River.

The GCSO said the report was received around 4:44 p.m. from a kayaker that discovered the body in the river near Diamond Bluff, Wisconsin which is northwest of Red Wing.

The body was located floating in what would typically be an inland area, but was currently flooded due to the river’s high water levels, said the GCSO.

The GCSO said no positive identification of the body has been made at this time, but that it had been in the water for an “undetermined amount of time.” The GCSO confirmed the deceased body was a male.

An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner to determine the identification and cause of death.

The GCSO was assisted at the scene by the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office and the Wisconsin DNR.