Austin School Board approves next school year budget

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Public School Board approves its 2023-2024 revised budget ahead of the July 1 deadline set by the state of Minnesota



Some of the highlights include a general education formula increase by 2 percent per student, an additional $591,000 for special education and medical insurance increases on all plans for staff at nearly six percent.

This approval comes as enrollment in APS schools declined by nearly two-and-a-half percent. This is the fifth year in a row enrollment has declined.