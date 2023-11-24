Alcohol involved in Hwy 52 rollover crash; one injured

(ABC 6 News)- One person was injured in a rollover crash early Friday morning in Rochester.

According to Minnesota State Patrol the crash occurred at 1: 24 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 52 and 6th St. southwest.

29-year-old Edwin Fernando Morale Guerrero was traveling north on the highway when he hit the median and rolled.

Guerrero suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.

Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.