Alcohol involved in Hwy 52 rollover crash; one injured
(ABC 6 News)- One person was injured in a rollover crash early Friday morning in Rochester.
According to Minnesota State Patrol the crash occurred at 1: 24 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 52 and 6th St. southwest.
29-year-old Edwin Fernando Morale Guerrero was traveling north on the highway when he hit the median and rolled.
Guerrero suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to St. Marys Hospital for treatment.
Minnesota State Patrol says alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Rochester Fire Department, Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.