Albert Lea man appears on 15 child porn charges

(ABC 6 News) – An Albert Lea man appeared in Freeborn County Court Tuesday on 15 child porn possession charges dating back to June of 2022.

Gavin Wayne Thompson, 22, was arrested Monday on a warrant, according to court records.

Freeborn County Court issued the arrest warrant late last week after charging Thompson with the 15 counts, referencing 17 different alleged child victims in Thompson’s criminal complaint.

According to court records filed Aug. 3, Freeborn County Law Enforcement received a tip from the MN BCA/Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) alleging that someone with the username “gavint3101” was sending Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM) or child pornography over Snapchat in June of 2022.

The cyber-tip allegedly included an IP address and phone number attributed to Thompson, according to court records, as well as an attachment that allegedly contained four photos of confirmed CSAM, according to court documents.

According to court records, Freeborn County Sheriff Ryan Shea (then a detective with the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office) and another FCSO detective obtained a search warrant for Thompson’s home in June of 2022 and spoke to Thompson.

Thompson allegedly admitted to buying child pornography off Reddit, and viewing and downloading child pornography on his phone, according to court documents.

At that time, the detectives seized Thompson’s phone and sent it to the BCA for examination.

One year later, the FCSO reviewed a USB the BCA provided after examining Thompson’s phone which, according to court documents, allegedly contained 561 videos and 139 photos of CSAM featuring close to 1,000 separate victims ranging from less than a year in age to about 10 years old.

ABC 6 News has reached out to Sheriff Shea to inquire about the full year that elapsed between his original visit with Thompson and the charges pursued in 2023.

Judge Ross L. Leuning set bail for Thompson at $100,000 with no conditions, or $25,000 with conditions, including no use of internet or social media, and no contact with juveniles.

Thompson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 17.