Albert Lea honors veterans on Memorial Day

(ABC 6 News) – Many cities across the country including Albert Lea took part in honoring our veterans for Memorial Day.

They held a ceremony today at Graceland Cemetery honoring veterans from all branches of the military. They did a traditional wreath placement and played each branch’s song.

Those who spoke at the ceremony say it’s important to honor our veterans today and every day.

“The service members we honor today came from all walks of life, but they shared several fundamental qualities. They possessed courage, pride determination selflessness, dedication to duty, and integrity.”

Another unique thing people did at the cemetery was follow an old Roman tradition of placing coins on the gravestones of their loved ones, friends, and brothers in battle.