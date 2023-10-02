Adam Fravel charges upgraded to first-degree murder

Winona County Attorney announced today that a grand jury returned an indictment against Adam Fravel for first-degree murder. Fravel currently faces two first-degree and two second-degree murder charges.

Fravel was charged with second-degree murder in June for the death of Madeline Kingsbury.

Fravel allegedly murdered Kingsbury around late March and exhibited a history of domestic abuse against Kingsbury.

The county attorney’s office announced that Fravel’s next appearance will occur on Oct. 3.

Fravel could face a lifetime imprisonment if convicted and found guilty.

