5K raises funds for skin cancer research and Madeline Kingsbury’s kids

(ABC 6 News)- Two months ago, Madeline Kingsbury’s body was found 10 miles north of the town Mabel. The community, friends and family are still healing from this tragedy.

On Saturday, a fundraiser and 5K were held in Mabel for skin cancer research and Kingsbury’s foundation.

The Run from the Sun 5/10K is an annual event in Mabel that raises awareness for Melanoma and skin cancer. This year’s incorporated a fundraiser in honor of Madeline Kingsbury and her children.

It’s an event that started as a thank you to a community helping a family when they lost someone to cancer. Now, Marilynn Eiken, founder of the Run from the Sun 5/10K, is giving back to Mabel as they heal from a recent tragedy by rasing funds for the Kingsbury Foundation.

“This community embraced me and my family and took care of us,” said Eiken. They lifted us up and really supported us in a time when we really needed it. And so now it’s time for us to pay it forward.”

Run from the Sun started in memory of Tye Eiken, Marilyinn’s husband after he died from melanoma.

“We decided in our bylaws when we became a non-profit organization to incorporate and to be able to help people in our community, in our area that have been struck with hardships or tragedies. This year we chose Maddie Kingsubury,” said Eiken.

Rick Aske has participated in every Run from the Sun 5/10K in his firefighter suit since it began back in 2015. He took part in the searches for Kingsbury this spring and is proud to see the community he grew up in giving back to a family that’s lost so much.

“We all just pitch in,” said Aske. “Do what we can and help other people out. It gives them [the Kingsburys] a little bit of hope, there’s a lot of love in this community and surrounding communities. They do a really great job of brining people together.”

One of Kingsbury’s friends, Michaela Riepl, was in Mabel Saturday morning to see the festivities. Dozens of those who participated in the 5K or volunteered on the sides had helped in Maddie’s searches and shared their stories with Riepl.

“Even though I’ve just been here for a couple of hours. The random people that have come up to me and have either said they had visited the site or took part in the searches, or they are a victim of domestic violence. It’s just very cool it has touched a lot of people and how many people feel related to this tragedy that has brought everyone together for a good cause,” said Riepl.

The Run from the Sun 5K raised over $3,500 for Kingsbury’s children and skin cancer research. There wereover 180 participants in it this year. They expect more donations will come into the Kingsbury family and research fund.

There is also a scholarship that Run from the Sun offers for students going into their senior years at Mabel-Canton and Spring Grove High Schools. Recipients of these scholarships must submit essays on melanoma cancer research in order to be considered.