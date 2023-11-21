5 million in Minnesota food shelf funding

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – More support is on its way for those who struggle with food insecurity.

Minnesota food banks will receive more money to help keep shelves stocked.

Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan and other state officials gathered on Nov. 20, 2023 to announce $5 million in new funding for the state’s seven regional food banks, supporting all state food shelves. This comes after a significant increase of people using these services.

This year, food Shelves saw an unprecedented number of visits last year and it’s only expected to grow. Households made 5.5 million visits to Minnesota Food Shelves in 2022.

Officials anticipated the total number for 2023 will approach around 7 million.

The new funding comes from Minnesota’s portion of the American Rescue Plan Act, the nearly $2 trillion stimulus package signed into law by President Joe Biden in 2021 amidst pandemic recovery.