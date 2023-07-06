3 new recipients added to Austin’s “Pillars of the City”

(ABC 6 News) – As part of this year’s 4th of July celebrations, Austin welcomed 3 new recipients of the “Pillars of the City” memorial.

The tradition started back in 2015. At Tuesday’s Freedom Fest, the late Dr. Ralph Holman, Belita Schindler and Rosalie Seltz were added to the list of awardees. Dr. Holman was awarded for his accomplishments as a scientist. Schindler was recognized for continuously giving back to the community and helping local children. Seltz was honored for being a renown teacher at Austin High School.

Austin’s mayor, Steve King, said the tradition is beloved by the city and always gets people excited.

“The impact you make today might not be recognized for years later,” Said King, “But I think its just a testament to the folks that really want to be involved in their community, not that they would do it to get on the floodwall someday, but we always appreciate those that give their times, talents or finance.”

As of now, there are only 76 pillars, and Mayor King says they are going to have to get creative moving forward on how exactly they’ll keep adding new pillars.