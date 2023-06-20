1 adult, 2 children injured in Winona County crash

(ABC 6 News) – One adult and two children from Rushford were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Winona County early Tuesday morning.

The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said the crash happened just after midnight. A Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on Highway 76 when it left the roadway and collided with a tree near Cone Dale Drive just north of the Money Creek Haven Campground.

The driver, 24-year-old Tia Christenson, and two passengers — ages 3 and 6 — sustained non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse, Wisc.

According to the crash report, all three were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

The MSP was assisted at the scene by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Winona County Sheriff’s Office and the Houston Fire Department.