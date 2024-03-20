Wintry weather returns late Thursday night

Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday night into Thursday, and Thursday will remain quiet and cool. A clipper is going to move through the region early Friday morning, potentially making a mess of the Friday AM drive. Snowfall totals won’t be extreme, but for a few hours, snowfall rates will limit visibility.

Before we get there, Thursday is going to be a quiet, cool, and cloudy day. Winds will stay light and temperatures will make their way to the mid-30s, above freezing for the entire ABC 6 News viewing area. Late Thursday evening, snow is a possibility, but the bulk of the snow looks to arrive after Midnight Thursday night and taper off after sunrise Friday morning.

Snowfall looks to range between 2-4″ in southern Minnesota and a trace up to 2″ in northern Iowa. However, some data is pointing to a band forming near Mason City through Charles City and to the east that may contain some heavier snow. We’ll watch that potential very carefully, so stay tuned for further updates.

Another, larger storm system arrives Sunday, lasting into late Monday. This one looks to have some shovelable, plowable snow Sunday which then turns to rain Sunday night into Monday. It will contain some much-needed moisture but may also make a mess of travel conditions from Sunday into Monday.