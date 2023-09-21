Trending soggy this weekend

We are tracking the best rain chance, and likely the heaviest rainfall we’ve had for a while, for the Weather First Area this weekend. Showers & a few thunderstorms will rumble through later in the day, especially the afternoon & evening on Friday. After a brief lull very early Saturday, more showers and storms will rumble through Saturday afternoon, some of which could be strong, possibly even severe. Damaging wind & large hail will be the primary threats, along with heavy rain at times. The soaking rain will stay with us Saturday night & throughout most of Sunday, before it all wraps up early on Monday. While it’s too early to pin-point exact numbers on how much rain we will see, the latest trends are suggesting an inch or so by Monday morning for most of the area.