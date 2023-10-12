Thursday to bring rain and gusty winds

The storm system that has been much talked about this week will finally arrive on Thursday.

Rain will develop and move from south to north during the late morning and afternoon hours. Some heavier downpours can’t be ruled out from time-to-time.

As a result, the clouds and rain will keep high temperatures cool as readings reach the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Winds will also ramp up Thursday afternoon with gusts of 30+ mph. Even higher gusts are expected overnight into Friday as they could reach 40+ mph.

Rain will also be at it’s heaviest overnight into Friday. Low temperatures will drop into the low-to-mid 40s by Friday morning.