Sunny Second Half of Wednesday, More Storms Soon

If you have any outdoor plans the rest of Wednesday, they will not be impacted by storms. All storms from this morning are well east of us at this point. Make sure to dress comfortable as temperatures are hot the rest of the evening.

In fact, we get even hotter on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to get up into the mid to upper-90s, with the heat index topping triple digits at times. A Heat Index will be in effect from noon through the evening hours. An Alert Day has been added for Thursday with this being the hottest day of the year. If you are heading to the Olmsted or Hancock County Fairs or Thursdays Downtown, plenty of breaks will be needed.

We also have a couple more opportunities for thunderstorms the next few days. Thursday night and Friday afternoon and evening will be the best chances. Both rounds could bring strong to severe storms locally. Thursday night’s severe risk is lower due to being later at night and a cap that makes it more difficult for storms to develop. Friday’s odds are better due to the timing of storms during the afternoon and early evening hours. An Alert Day has been added due to the potential for storms here.

A cold front will come through behind the second wave of storms, and temperatures are back closer to average this weekend and going forward with less opportunities for rain or severe weather.