Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tuesday Night

The best chance for strong to severe storms Tuesday night will be to our north, but we could still see some strong to severe storms locally. Hail and high winds remain the biggest threats with a tornado not being ruled out; although, a tornado is not likely to touch down.

At times, these storms will be capable of some nice downpours. While not everyone gets the downpours, almost everyone should see some rainfall relief.

A cold front comes through behind these storms, and we will cool off going forward.