Rain returns this weekend! Some strong storms with it

We’re finally looking at a promising outlook for a widespread, soaking rain this weekend. It’s not going to be a gentle, weekend-long rain affair, there will be some stronger storms and downpours, in the mix, but overall it’s great news. The potential of severe storms is in the mix Saturday, especially in the afternoon to early evening. A few rounds of rain look to be on the way. The first is going to be a large system moving in from western MN and IA in the morning to midday, weakening as it moves west to east. There will be some lightning and gusty wind from the first round which looks to be in the Albert Lea-Mason City area around 8-10am and the Rochester area around 11am-1pm with rain lingering behind the line.

Once that round moves out, additional thunderstorms will develop behind it in the afternoon. Depending on how quickly that 2nd round develops, there will be some stronger to severe storms with the potential of hail up to 1″ and strong, damaging wind gusts. The prime time for severe storms, a small price to pay for some much-needed rainfall, is the mid- to late-afternoon until around 7pm. Be sure to keep an eye on the radar, right here at kaaltv.com and download our ABC 6 News app for the latest info on the weather!