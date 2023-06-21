Happy Summer!

We are going to be starting out summer (officially at 9:57 AM CDT) on a sunny & very warm note, with highs well into the upper 80s & lower 90s this afternoon. High concentrations of low-level ozone will keep the air quality low once again today, causing issues for those in the risk groups (young children, elderly, & those with breathing difficulties such as asthma). This will be something to keep in mind if you are heading out to Rochesterfest today, and if you are, come say hi & stay for the Weather Lab show at the Soldiers Field Main Stage, starting at 7 PM tonight!

More heat & a little more humidity will round out the work week, with an isolated t-storm chance later in the day Friday. The long-range models continue to favor the weekend for rain & rumble chances area-wide the second half of Saturday, and especially throughout the day on Sunday. It’s a little too far down the forecast spectrum for specific details, but the initial trends are showing signs of a beneficial rain for the area!

This opportunity for rain will also relax the temperatures, humidity, & improve the air quality as we head into early next week.