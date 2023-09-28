Full Moon Thursday night & Friday morning

After about a month since the last one, we have another Full Moon set to illuminate the skies Thursday night and Friday morning. It will be at peak illumination just before 5 AM. This moon has two nicknames: the Harvest Moon and Corn Moon. It got it’s nickname due to all the crops harvested at the start of Fall (where corn is one of the top crops harvested).

Skies are expected to be mostly clear to partly cloudy at peak illumination. It will be visible in both southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa.