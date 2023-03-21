A Cloudy & Dreary Tuesday

A few flurries and a few pockets of drizzle will be possible, especially early today, with the clouds lingering all-day. The rain chance and intensity will go up, as we go into & through the afternoon & evening hours. Highs are expected to say in the lower and middle 40s.

Rain wraps up early on Wednesday, with a few areas of drizzle and/or flurries lingering on & off throughout the afternoon. The next wave of moisture slides through Wednesday evening/Thursday morning, bringing a light wintry mix and minor snow accumulations to the area.

Not much snow is expected with this weak system, with upwards of an inch or so possible, especially along and north of I-90. South of I-90, will see more of a snow/sleet mix will set-up, cutting back on any accumulation potential there.

The snow is out by Thursday afternoon, with the rest of the week clearing up for the weekend. Saturday & Sunday are both in the mid 40s for highs, with a little rain possible Sunday afternoon.