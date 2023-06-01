Pet of the Week: Ted & Kendall

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Ted & Kendall! They are Pet(s) of the Week!

Ted is from Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester. Isn’t he handsome?!

He is an Australian Shephard mix and about one-and-a-half years old, and very smart, and active!

Ted was found out on his own, and never claimed from a local impound, so unfortunately, his past is unknown. What we do know is that he is ready to start the next chapter in his life!

He knows how to sit, shake, and lay down!

Pet(s) of the Week. Ted (left) and Kendall (right).

This boy will do best in a home who understands this breed, and can give him a job to do. He loves to play fetch and play outside. We think that he would make a wonderful agility dog! It is also recommended he goes to a home with no children younger than 12-years-old.

Ted has been seen by a vet, vaccinated, and neutered.

Are you looking for an active dog to join your family? Apply online!

Kendall is from the Mower County Humane Society in Austin, and just look at that tail!

He was actually born at MCHS in October 2022, so he’s still a kitten. Kendall gets along great with other cats and is always the first to greet everyone who comes through the door.

Kendall is neutered and current on all vet work, and we are looking for a cat-loving and indoor-only home for him.

If you’re interested in taking this handsome boy home, apply online!