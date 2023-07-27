Pet of the Week: Oreo & Bubba

(ABC 6 News) – Oreo is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome young boy is 4 months old, and he is the last of his siblings waiting to be adopted.

Oreo is part Border Collie, and part Australian Cattledog, so he will be ACTIVE!

Remember, while puppies are extremely cute, they are a lot of work. They will need basic obedience as well as house training. If you don’t have the time or patience to train a puppy, please consider an adult dog.

Oreo needs a family who understands that these are working breeds, and they need to be kept busy and use their brains.

Oreo (left) and Bubba (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week.

He is currently up-to-date on all vet work.

If you can provide the right home for an active dog like this, apply online!

Bubba is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

He is a very easy-going boy who is now neutered and current on shots.

Bubba is probably about 3-to-4-years of age, and is looking for a loving, indoor home.

If you’re interested in bringing him home, apply online!