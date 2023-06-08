Pet of the Week: Kindra & Jack

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Jack, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Jack is a four-month-old Blue Heeler mix! Isn’t he so handsome?

He came to PCHS with his siblings and is the last one looking for his forever home.

Jack is well socialized and are extremely friendly. He does great in the car, and currently sleeps through the night.

The Heeler breed is very smart and would do best with a lot of activity, like hiking or agility!

Jack (left) and Kindra (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week.

PCHS recommends taking all new fur-babies to obedience classes, as that is a great way to bond with your new pet, keep them well socialized with humans and other dogs, and teach them how to be great canine citizens!

If you’re interested in bringing Jack home, click here!

Meet Kindra, and Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Kindra was born at PCHS, and is just a little more than a year old, and she is a purrrrfect Tortoiseshell kitty.

She can be a bit shy at first with new people, but when she is comfortable in her environment and knows you, she is a fantastic cat!

Kindra needs a patient home to allow her the time she needs to adjust to a new life.

She is spayed and current on all pet work, if you’re interested in bringing her home, click here!