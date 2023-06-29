Pet of the Week: Apollo & Badger

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Apollo and Badger, the Pets of the Week!

Badger comes from the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, and he is one cool dude!

He is a lovable and spirited 4-year-old Pitbull with a heart full of joy and an infectious zest for life.

Badger’s radiant personality shines through his soulful eyes and wagging tail, instantly melting the hearts of everyone he meets.

His friendly nature and outgoing demeanor make him the life of the party wherever he goes, always ready for a playful romp or a cozy snuggle session.

Badger (left) and Apollo (right) are the Pets of the Week!

This charming pup, with his endless capacity for love and unwavering loyalty, is eagerly searching for his forever home, where he can bring boundless happiness and become a cherished member of a loving family.

If you thing Badger would make a wonderful addition to your home, click here for more adoption info!

Apollo comes from the Mower County Humane Society, just look at those eyes!

Apollo came to MCHS with Hercules and Hades–his brothers. The 3 were rescued from a tire stack on north Main Street in Austin, MN.

Apollo is a super nice kitty who can be a tad shy at first and does great with the other kittens.

It’s believed he was born around March 2021.

We are looking for indoor only homes for Apollo and his brothers.

Apollo has tested neg for feline leukemia/FIV, he is now neutered and is current on shots. Adoption fee is $50 or 2 cats for $75.

If you think Apollo would be a great fit for you, click here!